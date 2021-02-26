Senior Services - Feb. 26

MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, Feb. 26: Egg salad on croissant, vegetable chowder soup, crackers, chilled apricots, rice crispy bar.
Monday, March 1: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, green beans, chilled peaches, pie.
Tuesday, March 2: Pork chop, mashed potato with gravy, buttered peas, chilled pears, cake.
Wednesday, March 3: Lasagna, salad with dressing, garlic toast, chilled applesauce.
Thursday, March 4: BBQ ribs, Au gratin potatoes, country trio vegetables, tropical fruit.
Friday, March 5: Cheese buttons, salad with dressing, baby carrots, fruit in gelatin, cake with frosting.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.