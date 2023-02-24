ACTIVITIES
Friday, Feb. 24: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; right center, left game, 12:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 27: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; pinochle card party, 1 p.m.
Thursday, March 2: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Friday, March 3: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.
MENU
Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance.
Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.
Friday, Feb. 24: Egg salad on bun, vegetable chowder soup, crackers, chilled pineapple, rice crispy bar.
Monday, Feb. 27: BBQ chicken, hash browns, country trip of vegetables, fruit cocktail.
Tuesday, Feb. 28: Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, gelatin with fruit.
Wednesday, March 1: Lasagna, salad with dressing, garlic toast, banana bars.
Thursday, March 2: BBQ ribs, au gratin potatoes, country trio of vegetables, chilled apricots.
Friday, March 3: Cheese buttons, salad with dressing, baby carrots, chilled applesauce, cookie.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.