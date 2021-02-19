 Skip to main content
Senior Services - Feb. 19
SENIOR SERVICES

Senior Services - Feb. 19

There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal. 

Friday, Feb. 19: Lemon pepper fish, baby bakers, Malibu blend vegetables, white cake with strawberries.

Monday, Feb. 22: Meatballs, mashed potato with gravy, garden blend vegetables, chilled peaches. 

Tuesday, Feb. 23: Cabbage roll, baked potato, Key West vegetables, fresh fruit. 

Wednesday, Feb. 24: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, buttered corn, chilled plums, cheesecake. 

Thursday, Feb. 25: BBQ ribs, knoephla and kraut, grape salad. 

Friday, Feb. 26: Egg salad on croissant, vegetable chowder soup, crackers, chilled apricots, rice crispy bar. 

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.

