Senior Services - Feb. 18

ACTIVITIES

Friday, Feb. 18: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 21: Closed for Presidents Day.

Tuesday, Feb. 22: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 23: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Pinochle card party, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 24: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, Feb. 18: Bacon cheeseburger, potato wedges, sliced carrots, chilled pears.

Monday, Feb. 21: Closed for President's Day.

Tuesday, Feb. 22: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered corn, fresh fruit.

Wednesday, Feb. 23: Salisbury steak, hash brown bake, country trio of vegetables, tropical fruit, cheesecake.

Thursday, Feb. 24: Meatloaf or liver and onions, baked potato, baby carrots, chilled plums.

Friday, Feb. 25: Egg salad on a bun, vegetable chowder soup, crackers, gelatin with fruit, rice crispy bar.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0