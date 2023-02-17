ACTIVITIES

Friday, Feb. 17: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 20: Closed.

Tuesday, Feb. 21: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.; legal assistance, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; birthday party and business meeting, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; tech assistance, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; right center, left game, 12:30 p.m.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, Feb. 17: Bacon cheeseburger, potato wedges, sliced carrots, chilled pears.

Tuesday, Feb. 21: Chicken fried stead, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered corn, fresh fruit.

Wednesday, Feb. 22: Cheese buttons, salad with dressing, buttered peas, cheesecake with fruit.

Thursday, Feb. 23: Meatloaf or liver and onions, baked potato, baby carrots, chilled plums.

Friday, Feb. 24: Egg salad on bun, vegetable chowder soup, crackers, chilled pineapple, rice crispy bar.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.