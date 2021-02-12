Senior Services - Feb. 12

MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, Feb. 5: Bacon cheeseburger, potato wedges, sliced carrots, chilled pears.
Monday, Feb. 8: Meatloaf, baked potato, broccoli Normandy, chilled apricots.
Tuesday, Feb. 9: Steak in mushroom gravy, stuffing, mixed vegetables, chilled applesauce, turnover.
Wednesday, Feb. 10: Sweet and sour chicken, buttered rice, egg roll, fortune cookie, chilled pineapple.
Thursday, Feb. 11: Scalloped potatoes and ham, buttered corn, cherry cobbler.
Friday, Feb. 12: Bacon cheeseburger, potato wedges, sliced carrots, chilled pears.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.