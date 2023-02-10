ACTIVITIES
Friday, Feb. 10: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 13: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; club meeting, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 15: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.; pie day, 2:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.
MENU
Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance.
Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.
Friday, Feb. 10: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, knoephla soup, crackers, applesauce, cake.
Monday, Feb. 13: Hamburger chow mein, buttered rice, egg roll, fruit salad, fortune cookie.
Tuesday, Feb. 14: Lasagna, garlic toast, salad with dressing, fruit pie.
Wednesday, Feb. 15: Scalloped potatoes and ham, buttered corn, cherry cobbler.
Thursday, Feb. 16: BBQ ribs, potato salad, creamy coleslaw, biscuit with jelly, chilled peaches, ice cream.
Friday, Feb. 17: Bacon cheeseburger, potato wedges, sliced carrots, chilled pears.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.