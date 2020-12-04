Senior Services - Dec. 4

MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, Dec. 4: Chicken chow mein, buttered rice, egg roll, chilled pineapple, fortune cookie.
Monday, Dec. 7: Creamed chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli Normandy, chilled peaches.
Tuesday, Dec. 8: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered corn, chilled apricots.
Wednesday, Dec. 9: Taco salad, garlic toast, fresh fruit, brownie.
Thursday, Dec. 10: Beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, mixed vegetables, chilled pineapple.
Friday, Dec. 11: Knoephla, kraut and sausage, fruit in gelatin.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!