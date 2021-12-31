 Skip to main content
SENIOR SERVICES

Senior Services - Dec. 31

ACTIVITIES

Friday, Dec. 31: Closed.

Monday, Jan. 3: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 4: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m. 

Wednesday, Jan. 5: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Recycled cards, 9 a.m.; Pinochle card party, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 7: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, Dec. 31: Closed.

Monday, Jan. 3: Country style sausage, baby baker potatoes, Key Biscayne blend vegetables, chilled plums.

Tuesday, Jan. 4: Chicken Alfredo, buttered noodles, broccoli, breadstick, chilled fruit cocktail, pudding with topping.

Wednesday, Jan. 5: Salisbury steak, roasted potatoes, California blend vegetables, fruit in gelatin.

Thursday, Jan. 6: Crispy chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, chilled apricots.

Friday, Jan. 7: Bacon cheeseburger, potato wedges, sliced carrots, cookie, fresh fruit.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.

