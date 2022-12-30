Senior Services - Dec. 30

ACTIVITIES
Friday, Dec. 30: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 2: Closed.
Tuesday, Jan. 3: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 4: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; pinochle card party, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 5: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.
MENU
Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.
People are also reading…
Friday, Dec. 30: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered corn, chilled apricots.
Monday, Jan. 2: Closed.
Tuesday, Jan. 3: Creamed chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, chilled apricots.
Wednesday, Jan. 4: BBQ ribs, knoephla and kraut, white cake with strawberries.
Thursday, Jan. 5: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered peas, tropical fruit.
Friday, Jan. 6: Egg salad on croissant, vegetable chowder soup, crackers, chilled peaches.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.