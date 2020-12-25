Senior Services - Dec. 25

MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, Dec. 25: Closed.
Monday, Dec. 28: Pork roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, Caribbean blend vegetables, applesauce.
Tuesday, Dec. 29: Scalloped potatoes and ham, Key Biscayne blend vegetables, baked apple.
Wednesday, Dec. 30: Meatloaf, baked potato, peas and carrots, chilled apricots, pie.
Thursday, Dec. 31: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, country trio vegetables, chilled tropical fruit.
Friday, Jan. 1: Closed.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.