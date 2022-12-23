Senior Services - Dec. 23

ACTIVITIES
Friday, Dec. 23: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 26: Closed.
Tuesday, Dec. 27: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; pinochle card party, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
MENU
Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.
Friday, Dec. 23: Egg salad on bun, knoephla soup, crackers, chilled pears.
Monday, Dec. 26: Closed.
Tuesday, Dec. 27: Scalloped potatoes and ham, Key Biscayne blend vegetables, baked apple.
Wednesday, Dec. 28: Spaghetti, salad with dressing, garlic toast, chilled peaches.
Thursday, Dec. 29: Meatloaf or liver and onions, baked potato, peas and carrots, chilled apricots, pudding with topping.
Friday, Dec. 30: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered corn, chilled apricots.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.