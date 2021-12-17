 Skip to main content
SENIOR SERVICES

Senior Services - Dec. 17

ACTIVITIES

Friday, Dec. 17: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 20: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Club meeting, 1 p.m. 

Tuesday, Dec. 21: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Tai ji quan, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Exercise group, 9:40 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m. 

Wednesday, Dec. 22: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Pinochle card party 1 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 23: Open activities, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Mandan Senior Center closes at 1 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 24: Closed.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, Dec. 17: Lemon pepper fish, rice pilaf, country trio of vegetables, lemon bar.

Monday, Dec. 20: Creamed chicken, mashed potatoes, buttered corn, peaches and cream.

Tuesday, Dec. 21: Hot beef, mashed potato with gravy, baby carrots, chilled applesauce, cookie.

Wednesday, Dec. 22: Lasagna, garlic toast, salad with dressing, chilled apricots.

Thursday, Dec. 23: Steak with onion gravy, hash brown bake, cauliflower with cheese, chilled peaches. 

Friday, Dec. 24: Closed.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.

