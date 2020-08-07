Senior Services - Aug. 7

ACTIVITIES
All Mandan Senior Center activities are canceled until further notice.
MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, Aug. 7: Lemon pepper fish, rice pilaf, country trio vegetables and grapes.
Monday, Aug. 10: Meatballs in tomato sauce, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans and blushing pears.
Tuesday, Aug. 11: Chicken Alfredo, buttered noodles, broccoli cuts and chilled applesauce.
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Peppers steak, buttered rice, country trio vegetables and fresh melon.
Thursday, Aug. 13: Philly sandwich, potato wedges, creamy coleslaw and chilled tropical fruit.
Friday, Aug. 14: Hamburger hot dish, carrot slices, chilled peaches and cookie.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.
