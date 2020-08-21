 Skip to main content
Senior Services - Aug. 21
SENIOR SERVICES

Senior Services - Aug. 21

ACTIVITIES

All Mandan Senior Center activities are canceled until further notice. 

MENU

There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal. 

Friday, Aug. 21: Knoephla, kraut and sausage; strawberries and cream; and cheesecake. 

Monday, Aug. 24: Mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and chilled fruit cocktail. 

Tuesday, Aug. 25: Stuffed pepper, baked potato, cauliflower and chilled plums. 

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Taco salad, garlic toast, fruit in gelatin with topping and ice cream. 

Thursday, Aug. 27: Meatloaf or liver and onions, baked potato, peas and fresh melon. 

Friday, Aug. 28: Cheese buttons, salad with dressing, baby carrots and mandarin oranges. 

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.

