Senior Services - Aug. 14

ACTIVITIES
All Mandan Senior Center activities are canceled until further notice.
MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, Aug. 14: Hamburger hot dish, carrot slices, chilled peaches and cookie.
Monday, Aug. 17: BBQ chicken, au gratin potatoes, peas and carrots and chilled apricots.
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, green beans and chilled pears.
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, broccoli, chilled pineapple and pudding.
Thursday, Aug. 20: Lasagna, salad with dressing, garlic toast and fruit salad.
Friday, Aug. 21: Knoephla, kraut and sausage; strawberries and cream; and cheesecake.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!