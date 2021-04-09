Senior Services - April 9

MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $4 per meal.
Friday, April 9: Egg salad on croissant, Knoephla soup, crackers, banana, cookie.
Monday, April 12: Swedish meatballs, mashed potato with gravy, peas and onion pearls, chilled pears.
Tuesday, April 13: BBQ ribs, hash brown bake, green beans, fruit salad.
Wednesday, April 14: Scalloped potatoes and ham, baby carrots, sliced peaches, turnover.
Thursday, April 15: Turkey, dressing, cauliflower with cheese, fresh melon.
Friday, April 16: Chili, crackers, creamy coleslaw, chilled fruit cocktail, caramel roll.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.