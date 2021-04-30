 Skip to main content
Senior Services - April 30
SENIOR SERVICES

ACTIVITIES 

Tuesday, May 4: Exercise group, 9 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m. 

Wednesday, May 5: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.

Thursday, May 6: Exercise group, 9 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m. 

MENU

The Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites reopen Monday to congregate meals. Occupancy is limited to 65% normal seating capacity. Senior Center participants must enter and exit through the east side door. Curbside pickup will be available until further notice; use the west entrance. Home-delivered meals will be available to those who qualify. Suggested donations are $4 per meal. 

Friday, April 30: Beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, buttered peas, Mandarin oranges. 

Monday, May 3: Pork roast, hash browns, Malibu blend vegetables, chilled apricots. 

Tuesday, May 4: Salisbury steak, roasted potatoes, garden blend vegetables, apple crisp.

Wednesday, May 5: Taco salad, garlic toast, churro.

Thursday, May 6: Stuffed peppers, baked potato, country trio vegetables, chilled pears. 

Friday, May 7: Scalloped potatoes and ham, baby carrots, banana, cookie.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.

