Senior Services - April 3, 2020

ACTIVITIES
All Mandan Senior Center activities are canceled until further notice.
MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, April 3: Lemon pepper fish, rice pilaf, peas and carrots, fruit cocktail, turnover.
Monday, April 6: Creamed chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, peaches and cream.
Tuesday, April 7: Baked ham, sweet potatoes, corn, Easter egg, Easter bread, cheesecake with berries.
Wednesday, April 8: Salisbury steak, roasted potatoes, garden blend vegetables, chilled applesauce, apple crisp.
Thursday, April 9: Cabbage roll, baked potato, vegetable blend, pineapple.
Friday, April 10: Closed.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.
