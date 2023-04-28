ACTIVITIES

Friday, April 28: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; right, center, left game, 12:30 p.m.

Monday, May 1: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Whist/pinochle card party, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, May 2: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; pinochle card party, 1 p.m.

Thursday, May 4: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Friday, May 5: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; break the piñata, 11 a.m.; right, center, left game, 12:30 p.m.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, April 28: Beef stew, peas, biscuit and pears.

Monday, May 1: Sweet and sour chicken, fried rice, tossed salad, steamed broccoli, chilled pineapple.

Tuesday, May 2: Cabbage roll, mashed potatoes, country trio of vegetables, banana, cake.

Wednesday, May 3: Pork roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, Malibu blend vegetables, applesauce.

Thursday, May 4: Lemon baked fish, Au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, chilled pears.

Friday, May 5: Taco salad, garlic toast, churro.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.