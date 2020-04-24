Senior Services - April 24, 2020

ACTIVITIES
All Mandan Senior Center activities are canceled until further notice.
MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, April 24: California burger, tater tots, vegetable blend, chilled pears, bars.
Monday, April 27: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, Key West blend vegetables, applesauce, cookie.
Tuesday, April 28: Steak with onion gravy, roasted potatoes, broccoli with cheese sauce, tropical fruit.
Wednesday, April 29: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit in gelatin, brownie.
Thursday, April 30: Pork chop, stuffing and gravy, green beans, pineapple, pudding with topping.
Friday, May 1: Polish sausage, whipped potatoes, sauerkraut, fruit salad.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.
