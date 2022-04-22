Senior Services - April 22

ACTIVITIES
Friday, April 22: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Card bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, April 25: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, April 26: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; Bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, April 27: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Business meeting, 1 p.m., Birthday party, 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 21: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.; MCCOA Board meeting, 1 p.m.
Friday, April 29: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Card bingo, 12:30 p.m.
MENU
Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.
Friday, April 22: California burger, tater tots, Key Biscayne vegetables, fruit in gelatin.
Monday, April 25: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, Key West blend vegetables, applesauce, cookie.
Tuesday, April 26: Steak with onion gravy, roasted potatoes, broccoli with cheese, tropical fruit.
Wednesday, April 27: Knoephla, sausage and kraut, chilled plums, rice crispy bar.
Thursday, April 28: Meatloaf or liver and onions, baked potato, corn, strawberry shortcake.
Friday, April 29: Chili, crackers, creamy coleslaw, caramel roll.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.