ACTIVITIES
Friday, April 21: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.
Monday, April 24: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Whist/ pinochle card party, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; birthday party and business meeting, 1 p.m.
Thursday, April 27: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; technology assistance, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Friday, April 28: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; right, center, left game, 12:30 p.m.
MENU
Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance.
Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.
Friday, April 21: Pork chop, hash browns, creamed peas, bread, melon cup.
Monday, April 24: Beef stroganoff with noodles, tossed salad, broccoli, bread, peaches.
Tuesday, April 25: Scalloped potatoes and ham, stewed tomatoes, bread, banana, rice crispy bar.
Wednesday, April 26: Cabbage roll, baby baker potatoes, green beans, bread, apricots.
Thursday, April 27: Meatloaf or liver and onions, baked potato, carrots, bread, strawberry shortcake.
Friday, April 28: Beef stew, peas, biscuit and pears.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.