Senior Services - April 2

There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $4 per meal.
Friday, April 2: Closed.
Monday, April 5: Pork roast, mashed potato with gravy, Malibu blend vegetable, chilled apricots.
Tuesday, April 6: Salisbury steak, roasted potatoes, garden blend vegetables, apple crisp.
Wednesday, April 7: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, broccoli, banana bar.
Thursday, April 8: Cabbage roll, baked potato, country trio vegetable, chilled pears.
Friday, April 9: Egg salad on croissant, Knoephla soup, crackers, banana, cookie.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.