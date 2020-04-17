Senior Services - April 17, 2020

ACTIVITIES
All Mandan Senior Center activities are canceled until further notice.
MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $3.75 per meal.
Friday, April 17: Chili, crackers, creamy coleslaw, chilled plums, caramel roll.
Monday, April 20: Pork roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, Malibu blend vegetables, chilled peaches.
Tuesday, April 21: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas and onion pearls, chilled pears.
Wednesday, April 22: Lasagna, salad with dressing, garlic toast, chilled apricots.
Thursday, April 23: Meatloaf or liver and onions, baked potato with sour cream, garden blend vegetables, white cake with strawberries.
Friday, April 24: California burger, tater tots, vegetable blend, chilled pears, bars.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!