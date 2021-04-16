Senior Services - April 16

MENU
There will be no group meals until further notice, however the Mandan Senior Center and Morton County rural sites will continue to offer meals to any senior. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Call 701-663-6528 one day ahead for meal reservations. Frozen meals to take home as a dinner option also are available. Suggested donations are $4 per meal.
Friday, April 16: Chili, crackers, creamy coleslaw, chilled fruit cocktail, caramel roll.
Monday, April 19: Creamed chicken, mashed potato with gravy, buttered corn, peaches and cream.
Tuesday, April 20: Beef stew, biscuit, cucumber salad, grapes.
Wednesday, April 21: Lasagna, salad with dressing, garlic toast, cheesecake.
Thursday, April 22: Pork chop, stuffing with gravy, green beans, chilled pears, brownie.
Friday, April 23: California burger, tater tots, Key Biscayne vegetables, fresh fruit.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.