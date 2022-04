Senior Services - April 15

ACTIVITIES

Friday, April 15: Closed on Good Friday.

Monday, April 18: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Club meeting, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, April 19: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; Bingo, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, April 20: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Pinochle card party, 1 p.m.; Seniors eat out, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 21: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Exercise, 9:40-10:30 a.m.; Hearing screenings, 11:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.; Legal services, 2 p.m.; Pie day, 2:30 p.m.

Friday, April 22: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Card bingo, 1 p.m.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, April 15: Closed on Good Friday.

Monday, April 18: Creamed chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered corn, peaches and cream.

Tuesday, April 19: Scalloped potatoes and ham, broccoli, chilled apricots, turnover.

Wednesday, April 20: Lasagna, salad with dressing, bread stick, apple pie.

Thursday, April 21: Taco salad, garlic toast, chilled pears, brownie.

Friday, April 22: California burger, tater tots, Key Biscayne vegetables, fruit in gelatin.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0