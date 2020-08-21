Second Carpool Cinema set Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mandan Progress Organization is hosting another Carpool Cinema, featuring a movie chosen by community vote.

"A Dog’s Journey" is the PG-rated story of a dog that finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he meets. Show times are 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday, in the parking lot behind the Mandan Braves Center, at 901 Division St. NW. A limited number of spaces are available. Admission is $10 per car and registration is required in advance.

Moviegoers can go to MandanProgress.org to order tickets, watch the movie trailer and review driving directions.

The movie was chosen through a community poll. "A Dog’s Journey" beat out "Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster" and "The Dog Who Saved Summer."

“The dog days of summer are here. It’s appropriate that we offered movies that feature man’s best friend,” MPO Executive Director Dot Frank said.

The 6 p.m. event includes the option to buy dinner from Bennigan's. Both shows will feature concessions.

