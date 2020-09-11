Recently identified Mandan sailor who was killed at Pearl Harbor to come home to full military honors

Albert and Lawrence were separated in age by six years. During the 1920s and '30s they would have done chores together around the family farm about 10 miles southwest of Mandan.

Dennis Renner remembers hearing stories about Pearl Harbor and his uncle Albert during his childhood, and he recounted a memorable story he heard in 1961 while sitting at home with his aunts and uncles.

“I remember that they were talking about ... that there were men on the ship, and that when it sank they were tapping. They heard tapping. These were the guys below deck that were trapped below in a compartment and they couldn’t get out. But they tapped. And the tapping went on for several days and then it was gone,” Renner said.

His cousin, Allan, has taken the lead on handling the arrangements for the service. He said the Navy has been easy to work with and “everybody’s been pretty gracious.”

“I think it's a pretty amazing feat that the Navy was able to identify the remains, and then, that they bring them back here to the United States,” Allan Renner said. “It’s a pretty special occasion.”

Dennis Renner, too, was impressed by the Navy’s dedication in identifying an unknown sailor’s remains long after his death.