Rebuilding Together chapter to repair 13 homes

The local chapter of the national Rebuilding Together nonprofit plans to repair 13 homes this year.
Rebuilding Together Greater Bismarck/Mandan Area will start its work on Friday in conjunction with National Rebuilding Together Day.
Since being chartered in 1997, the chapter has raised more than $1.3 million in grants, donations and in-kind gifts. More than 6,600 volunteers have helped rehabilitate about 170 homes and charitable nonprofit sites throughout the metro area. All of the work is done at no cost to the homeowners.
For more information, contact Lora Wilson at 701-221-3232, Kelsi Hach at 701-471-6198 or Julie Jeske at 701-330-3783; or go to https://rebuildingtogetherbisman.com.