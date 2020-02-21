Prepare for spring calving

Planning and preparing for the calving season can help not only minimize calf losses but also improve calves’ performance, according to North Dakota State University Extension livestock specialists.

The nutrition status of the calving herd is one issue to consider in preparing for the upcoming spring calving season.

“Although this should be an earlier concern, throughout the last trimester of the gestation, it is still possible to split the calving herd according to the body condition of the females,” says Yuri Montanholi, Extension beef cattle specialist.

“Females calving with poor body condition (lower than 4) may experience difficulty birthing calves, and they may produce lower colostrum quality, which may impact rebreeding,” he notes. “In addition, calves may have low vigor that may delay nursing. Thus, a tiered nutritional management system may improve calf viability and reproductive ability.”

Preparation of the calving facilities is another key issue for successful calving.