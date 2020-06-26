Preliminary report on fatal Mandan plane crash includes witness observation

The preliminary report states that “a witness observed the airplane on the ramp prior to the flight and advised the pilot that the rear seat belt was securing the rear control stick. The pilot subsequently departed in the airplane ... and the airplane subsequently had a steep climb. The airplane descended, impacted terrain, and a ground fire occurred.”

Securing a control stick with a seat belt in such planes is not uncommon.

“Some airplanes have control locks that lock the flight controls in place when the plane is parked in order to prevent wind damage. In some airplanes that lack control locks, it is common to use the seat belts to hold the flight controls in place for this purpose,” University of North Dakota professor and Aviation Department Chairman Brett Venhuizen told the Tribune. “The control lock, or the seat belt if used as a control lock, must be removed/released prior to flight.”

The NTSB report does not answer if Pfliger did so, and the report states "webbing for the seat belts was not identified in the charred cockpit."

The report does not identify the witness. Mandan Municipal Airport Manager Jim Lawler said he did not know who it was. Lawler said it was not him, and that about a dozen people work at the facility.