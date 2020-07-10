Precautions in place as courts resume jury trials

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A number of changes are being implemented as courthouses in the South Central District eye a July 14 resumption of jury trials, and all are being done with the safety of the public and potential jurors in mind.

The precautions include some physical changes that will be noticeable, such as the installation of Plexiglas barriers in areas where social distancing is difficult. Other changes will be more about scheduling and managing traffic, a task not easily accomplished in a building with space limitations.

“No courthouse is built to keep people 6 feet apart,” said Judge Bruce Romanick, presiding judge of the district.

There are 1,243 jury trials scheduled in the next year, said court administrator Donna Wunderlich. The district annually handles about 6,000 criminal cases and 6,600 civil cases.

“It’s important to have meaningful events scheduled in each case to keep cases moving and keep parties communicating,” Wunderlich said.

The North Dakota Supreme Court suspended jury trials in March as the COVID-19 pandemic gained momentum. Officials have given considerable thought to the changes needed for restart. Since the halt in jury trials “we’ve had a lot of time to think about it,” Romanick said.