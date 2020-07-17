Prairie Fare: Try these 5 questions during ice cream month

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I barely recognized my daughter at first when I walked into the store.

She was wearing a face mask and plastic gloves. Her hair was pulled into a high ponytail.

However, I recognized her eyes. I think she was grinning when she saw us. Her eyes crinkled a little. She almost disappeared from view as she dipped into a deep container of ice cream.

She has her first job at an ice cream shop, and ice cream is her favorite treat.

It's a good match.

Whenever she knows I am at the grocery store, I get a cryptic text that says "moose tracks." I know she is requesting her favorite ice cream.

My daughter made a recommendation when I reached the front of the line. My husband ordered chocolate ice cream with brownie chunks, and I had cookie dough ice cream. It was a warm evening, so the creamy coolness of ice cream hit the spot.

July has been designated National Ice Cream Month since 1984. Indulge a bit in a treat that dates back to the fifth century in Greece. Nearly nine out of 10 households have ice cream in their home freezer at any time.