Prairie Fare: Test your knowledge of food storage

“I had the leftover stuffing for lunch,” my daughter texted.

It was cleverly hidden behind the milk and at the outer limit of its shelf life. Cleaning the refrigerator was on my list.

Therefore, I couldn’t tell her not to eat the “old stuffing.” Fortunately, she was OK.

My family has a love-hate relationship with leftovers. One daughter loves them, and the other one prefers freshly made food. Sometimes, however, she has no choice but to eat reheated leftovers.

Our son used to avoid leftovers until he began living on his own. Now he explores the refrigerator for food. Buying your own food definitely affects your willingness to waste it.

My husband and I eat leftovers almost every day. I make extra food so we have lunch for the next day to save time, effort and money.

Unfortunately, too much food is wasted annually.

According to the Economic Research Service, between 30% and 40% of food is wasted yearly. That amounts to 80 billion pounds of food worth $161 billion. That’s about 219 pounds of food waste for every person.

Along with buying what we can use within a reasonable time, we need to keep safety in mind, too.