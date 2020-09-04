Prairie Fare: Have you avoided the 'Pandemic 15'?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Julie, you need some cookies."

I could almost hear the basket of "welcome back to campus" treats beckoning me by name. It was on the reception desk near my office.

I could not ignore the temptation. I nabbed a small pack of cookies.

The basket had a variety of snack crackers, popcorn and bottled water, along with "treats" such as cookies and candy bars.

I already have water and popcorn in my office.

A couple of hours later, the basket beckoned me again.

"Julie, you really need a candy bar."

I somehow resisted the call of the treat basket. Narrowly.

My colleagues were made aware of the basket during a Zoom meeting. They also know that I am in the office suite, usually alone. If all the treats are gone, they know who ate them.

I have been in my campus office almost every work day since March. When classes ended abruptly, we all had the option to work at home or work in our offices. I chose "isolation" in my office because my house distracts me with dozens of tasks that need my attention.