Prairie Fare: Fire up the grill safely

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have a healthy respect for grills.

We received a gas grill for our wedding and my husband kept rebuilding it periodically for almost 25 years.

I'm not sure if he was being nostalgic, romantic or frugal. I think the latter.

At least I didn't say "cheap."

I decided I should learn how to use the grill several years ago. Lighting it involved quite a protocol. I followed the protocol and tried to ignite the grill. That didn't work.

I "primed" it some more. The grill practically exploded upon ignition. I didn't know that I could jump backward that fast.

Fortunately, I still had eyebrows and hair after the incident. I didn't set the house on fire, either.

I turned all grilling duties over to my husband. Forever. I also bought him a new grill. Maybe that was his underlying motive. I do enjoy his outdoor cooking.

Lately, the aroma of grilled food has been wafting through my neighborhood and my own backyard.

Safety is paramount in several ways while grilling, from fire prevention at the grill to food safety in the kitchen.