Prairie Fare: Are you ready for a safe picnic?

I always looked forward to picnics when I was a kid.

We weren't frequent travelers, so driving a couple of hours to a state park was quite a big deal.

Back then, our car did not have air conditioning. We left really early in the morning to avoid the mid-day heat. We often arrived before we could get a ticket to enter the park.

Fairly soon after we settled at a picnic table, the park was crowded with people wading and swimming in the nearby lake.

I loved to lounge in one of our webbed lawn chairs and enjoy the delicious food we brought. If I leaned back too far, the green lawn chair would fold up and swallow me like an alligator. Fortunately, I was never "bitten" by the lawn chair as it folded.

July is National Picnic Month, and it's a time to create good memories.

When enjoying a picnic, safety is important for many reasons from food safety to sun safety. More recently, COVID-19 tops the list of concerns throughout the U.S.

As I was pondering this week's topic, I checked the COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).