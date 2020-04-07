Pilots Association awards scholarships

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The North Dakota Pilots Association has awarded several scholarships to North Dakotans seeking a pilot's license.

Three of the scholarships stem from last fall’s Mandan Props and Hops fundraiser, which draws aviation enthusiasts to the Mandan Aero Center each year.

The pilots association has awarded the three $4,000 scholarships to Dylan Wolff, Jaden Mitzel and Justin Ormiston, all of Bismarck. The scholarships went to people who intend to take flying lessons at the Bismarck or Mandan airports. They cover about half the cost of learning to fly and obtaining a license.

The association has also awarded two statewide scholarships of $1,000 to Dakota Kimberlin of Minot and Byrne Curl of Bismarck, who was selected as an alternate for one of the fundraiser’s scholarships.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

