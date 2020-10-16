Pandemic writes new chapter for Bismarck-Mandan libraries

Digital materials include a database of e-books, digital audiobooks and a small collection of movies. More than 43,000 digital items are available in the database and downloadable through an app with a library card.

"Having the digital material available allows our patrons to continue to access items to read or to download and listen to, 24 hours a day without having to come in the building, so that has been a great service to be able to offer," Kujawa said.

Checkouts of electronic audiobooks from the North Dakota State Library grew by 31%. Soucie attributes that to people preferring to have an audiobook playing in the background while cooking, crafting or working from home.

"A lot of people can't work with complete quiet," she said.

Usage of the library's Universal Class database for online courses and continuing education boomed by 139%. More than 500 courses from accounting to computer programs to yoga are available.

"It was another way for people to entertain themselves, to stay engaged," Soucie said.