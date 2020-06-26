Pandemic proves need for rural groceries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Allan Tellmann and his employees sanitize their New Salem grocery store, Tellmann’s Market, many times a day. They stock products that are flying off the shelf at unusual rates and check people out from behind plastic sneeze guard barriers.

Tellmann’s Market opened in New Salem in 2016, after the previous local grocery store closed its doors in 2013, leaving the town more than 25 miles from other grocers in Glen Ullin and Bismarck-Mandan. Bucking the trend that has seen many small towns lose their only grocery store in recent years, Tellmann said he has seen a noticeable increase in traffic and new customers since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Some people that normally would have gone to the big city to shop probably were a little bit apprehensive,” Tellmann said. “It created a little tension, so they preferred to stay at home.”

Across the state, rural grocery stores have seen a significant growth in sales amid the pandemic. Some have seen sales increase by more than 100% in the past few months, said Lori Capouch, rural development director for the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives.

Capouch said she credits the increase to less travel and more people working from home, leading residents to shop locally for groceries.