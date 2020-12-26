Pandemic, politics dominate the news in 2020

From energy to education to elections, the coronavirus pandemic colored every aspect of life in North Dakota in 2020.

Everywhere from drilling rigs to elementary school classrooms to hospitals to the halls of the Capitol, COVID-19 held sway, influencing -- and in some cases dictating -- what couldn’t occur, what could occur and the ways things could occur.

It has brought out the best in people -- displays of hearts have become commonplace -- and the worst, with some people and businesses openly flaunting state and federal recommendations and mandates, and some people directing harassment and threats via social media to public officials involved in the pandemic response.

The pandemic has had the unusual -- Gov. Doug Burgum giving nearly 100 public briefings in a span of months; exasperation -- no handshakes, nursing home visits or holiday get-togethers; the horrific -- more than 1,200 coronavirus-related deaths in the state; and hope -- the first vaccinations arrived in mid-December.

Burgum during a recent public briefing noted the arrival of vaccines and antibody therapy treatments, an increase in rapid testing, and a sharp decline in active cases, test positivity rate and hospitalizations.