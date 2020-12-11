Pandemic alters Wreaths Across America at North Dakota Veterans Cemetery

Honoring soldiers buried at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery will be different this December due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But Mark Zimmerman still will be there to lend a hand for Wreaths Across America with Boy Scout Troop 6 of Bismarck.
He still gets a little emotional talking about his uncle Al, a World War II veteran.
"He just didn't talk about (the war) much," Zimmerman said of his godfather. "He would say when he was discharged, and he came back to the farm in our home area of Elgin -- the farm's folks didn't have a phone on the farm or anything -- he got off the train and he walked home. There was no parade. There was no big deal for him."
Maine-based Wreaths Across America raises money to lay wreaths at the graves of veterans. The cemetery south of Mandan has had wreaths laid at every grave since 2013 -- a feat accomplished in as little as 15 minutes. That's due to a big turnout of volunteers for the popular gathering.
This year, "We felt the biggest concern we had was having 2,000 people shoulder to shoulder, like we have had in past years ... that would just not work this year," said Lt. Col. Kevin Iverson, of the Bismarck Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, which organizes the local event at the cemetery.
The event's ceremony that precedes wreath-laying has been prerecorded and will be posted to the event's Facebook page and website on Dec. 19.
People wishing to lay wreaths for specific graves they have sponsored may do so from 9-11 a.m. that day. The general public may lay wreaths from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., "so we avoid the large number of people in one place at one point in time," Iverson said. He added that "we're keeping our fingers crossed and hope not everybody shows up at once."
"It makes it a little less formal, obviously a little less somber," he said. "We really would like to do what we've done in past years, but obviously the risk to the public is just too great to be able to pull that off."
Organizers ask people to respect state and local health guidelines. The Civil Air Patrol has five members participating in the event, due to the prevalence of COVID-19 in the area, Iverson said. Usually about 40 members are present. The local squadron was granted an exemption for up to five members to participate; otherwise, only two would have been allowed to be together.
Enough wreaths have been sponsored to cover every grave this year -- more than 7,000.
"This is so well supported in the Bismarck-Mandan area that I had little doubt from the very beginning that we would reach 100% coverage," Iverson said. "It just speaks well of the area of the country we're in."
The Boy Scout troop will be on hand at the cemetery to help with breaking down cardboard boxes containing wreaths. Troop members also will lay wreaths in the veterans section at Fairview Cemetery in Bismarck, and will help remove wreaths in January, according to Zimmerman.
"I just strive to mentor with our younger boys that we have an obligation to duty to remember these veterans, to honor them," he said.
Wreaths Across America isn't the first event at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery to be altered due to the pandemic. Memorial Day services in May had limited attendance and a shorter ceremony that was livestreamed and watched by thousands of people, said Pamela Helbling-Schafer, the cemetery's director.
"It was hard to accept initially for the public with the change because they're so used to what we normally do, but it went over fine, considering all the circumstances," she said.
Entrance of vehicles and visitors to the 35-acre cemetery won't be limited during the laying of wreaths.
"With that 35 acres, there's plenty of room for social distancing, and we will certainly remind the public to keep that in mind and social distance the best they can throughout this process," Helbling-Schafer said.
Zimmerman buys wreaths for his uncle Al and his uncle Julius, who served in World War II and Korea.
"To me, it’s a personal thing," he said.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!