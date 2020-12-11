Pandemic alters Wreaths Across America at North Dakota Veterans Cemetery

People wishing to lay wreaths for specific graves they have sponsored may do so from 9-11 a.m. that day. The general public may lay wreaths from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., "so we avoid the large number of people in one place at one point in time," Iverson said. He added that "we're keeping our fingers crossed and hope not everybody shows up at once."

"It makes it a little less formal, obviously a little less somber," he said. "We really would like to do what we've done in past years, but obviously the risk to the public is just too great to be able to pull that off."

Organizers ask people to respect state and local health guidelines. The Civil Air Patrol has five members participating in the event, due to the prevalence of COVID-19 in the area, Iverson said. Usually about 40 members are present. The local squadron was granted an exemption for up to five members to participate; otherwise, only two would have been allowed to be together.

Enough wreaths have been sponsored to cover every grave this year -- more than 7,000.

"This is so well supported in the Bismarck-Mandan area that I had little doubt from the very beginning that we would reach 100% coverage," Iverson said. "It just speaks well of the area of the country we're in."