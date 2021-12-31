Wanner: When you have a tough parenting day

My 4-year-old and I were particularly struggling one day. I was not using my effective parenting tools and instead was yelling, lecturing, blaming, shaming and complaining. At one point I looked at my daughter, frustrated, and said, “You and I need to just take a break from talking to each other for the rest of the night.”

Did that work? No. We continued to argue and butt heads.

When it was finally bed time (HUZZAH we made it to bedtime!), my daughter laid down for the night, and I took a deep breath and said through partially gritted teeth, “I am sorry. I’ve been yelling tonight, and haven’t been being very nice.”

This was all I could choke out through the continued tension. My daughter rolled over in her bed and says: “It is OK Mom, we will both try again tomorrow.”

We will both try again tomorrow.

Yes, that is exactly what we need. We need a do over.

In the parenting world, we call operating with tense emotions what Dan Siegel has named “flipped lid.” Here is a little brain anatomy lesson for you. Our pre-frontal cortex houses our ability to empathize, rationalize, make good decisions and have compassion for others, and our amygdala houses our emotions. When we get frustrated, anxious, mad, furious, our amygdala starts to fire and can no longer talk to our prefrontal cortex. Our negative emotions effect our ability to make good decisions. You read that correctly, our brain stops us from making good decisions when we are upset. That is why when we are mad, we often do things we regret.

Parenting often is a frustrating venture which offers us a lot of opportunities to practice “putting our lids back on.”

As a parent, the first thing you can focus on doing when you feel yourself getting frustrated is getting those parts of the brain to talk to each other again. How can we do this? For me, it might mean taking a brisk walk around the block if my husband is home, drinking an ice cold glass of water, rocking in our rocking chair for a few moments, or taking some nice deep breaths. I then can access some problem-solving parenting tools in my brain.

The cool thing is we can also teach our kids about “flipping their lids.” Make sure you do this when everyone in the family is calm and not the heat of a temper tantrum. Questions that are good to ask include: What kinds of things do you like to feel? Do you like hugs when you are angry? Do you like to listen to music? This is a learning process.

When the beginning of a tantrum starts to happen, you can say, “You look like you are about to flip your lid, do you want to find your blanket to help you put your lid back on?” This technique is not about creating a perfect tantrum-less child. (This does not exist.) The purpose is to help our kids recognize their feelings and help them use tools to positively handle those feelings.

So, dear parents, we all have parenting days we wish we can do over. The good news is those kids are often more forgiving than we are of ourselves. Hang in there, and happy holidays.

Jacey Wanner is the parent family educator for the Parent & Family Resource Center - Region 7, a collaborative effort of NDSU Extension, Morton County and the North Dakota Department of Husman Services. She holds a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and a master’s degree in occupational therapy.

