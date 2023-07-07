This summer I have been enjoying the “Raising Good Humans” podcast by Aliza Pressman. Her podcast is full of every parenting topic you would ever want to learn more about and some insightful guests who talk about everything from infant sleep to bullying to the importance of doodling.

In one episode, the topic was on the benefits of supporting kids while they struggle. The hosts focused on the importance of supporting and educating, but not enabling our kids when they are faced with a struggle.

In one example, they discussed how to support kids if they do not like their teacher.

Some parents know that the fit between their child and their teacher is not a good one, and contact the school right away to request a change so that their child can have a teacher that is a better fit for the child’s learning style.

Some parents take the opposite approach and tell their kid that life is tough and they will have to find a way to figure it out.

The podcast helped guide listeners through a “middle ground approach.”

First, acknowledge that the teacher pairing might be hard.

Second, celebrate that this is an opportunity to learn how to adjust and adapt to something that may be uncomfortable.

Third, help them come up with strategies to work through the situation.

While these strategies are simple when explained on a podcast, they are a little more difficult when experiencing the real struggle with your child.

The information that surprised me was that dealing with disappointment, mistakes and struggles actually makes children more resilient and more “successful.”

Success was defined as having a healthy relationship, excelling in an interest of their choice, enjoying leisure activities, and being able to sustain a job they are passionate about.

The most “successful” adults were people who knew how to handle those three things: disappointment, mistakes and struggles and weren’t afraid of facing any of them.

This may be the most valuable tool and the hardest tool to give our children because our very instinct is telling us to save them.

The good thing is that life is full of opportunities to deal with difficulties.

From not getting birthday invites, to having a different curfew than friends, to wanting and not getting ice cream, we have opportunities to acknowledge and support our kids through these situations and now we can add “this is good for your brain, I promise” to the end of our supportive statements.

The struggle is real good for your kid’s brain, parents. Hang in there.

