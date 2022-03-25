Wanner: What I want my kids to learn when I am yelling at them

I yell at my kids more often than I would like to. I am a parent educator and teach ALL of the tools to parents, and still I find myself yelling.

And while I am often yelling about whining, getting in the car so we can get to school on time, being nice to your sister, and putting toys away, I am not often enough repairing my relationships with my kids.

In my head in a fit of anger, I think my kids would realize by my yelling that whining REALLY bothers me (OK, it completely pushes me over the edge), and that I am serious about planning more the night before, and that by following the perfect routine, we can get out the door exactly at 8:02 a.m. like we need to.

If only my little yell session about how I’m going to “give all of your toys away if you let them lay on the floor one more minute” would really let them know I was serious about the cleanliness of my house.

But they don’t realize these things. They are either scared or start to tune me out, which is the normal response at any age when someone you love and trust, and might I say even admire, is yelling at you.

So as a parent educator who has read (too many) articles on parenting strategies and approaches, this is what I want my kids to learn when I am yelling at them.

I want them to know and recognize that I am not dealing with my emotions in a healthy way.

In the parenting world, we call operating with tense emotions what Dan Siegel has named “flipped lid.” Here is a little brain anatomy lesson for you. Our prefrontal cortex houses our ability to empathize, rationalize, make good decisions and have compassion for others, and our amygdala houses our emotions. When we get frustrated, anxious, mad, or furious, our amygdala starts to fire and can no longer talk to our prefrontal cortex. Our negative emotions affect our ability to make good decisions. That is why when we are mad, we sometimes yell.

Ideally, I want my kids to know that any time they are being yelled at, they can immediately recognize that the person in front of them has “flipped their lid.” They have the right to create boundaries in a calm matter, and it doesn’t help anything to have a yelling match back and forth.

In my house, my kids have the right to say “Mom, you’re really upset right now, let’s calm down and talk about this,” which often sounds like: “Mom stop yelling at us. It isn’t nice to yell at us, Mom!”

I want them to know that it is not their fault that I am frustrated and angry, and instead of helping my kids solve the problems that bother me so much, I am letting the emotional part of my brain take over.

I want them to learn from my yelling and apply it to their lives as they grow and may encounter yelling in the workplace, at school, in extracurricular activities or from friends. I want them to realize it is painful to be yelled at, and they may be tempted to blame themselves, but hopefully they can repeat the phrase “Yelling isn’t about me. We can talk about ways to solve problems without yelling.”

I want them to let me apologize and tell them that while I am super frustrated by their whining, yelling doesn’t make anything better.

I don’t want to be scary, but sometimes I am.

I know as a parent educator, scaring our kids into behaving has never been shown to have long-term success, just short-term, fear compliance that can eventually ruin relationships if the fear is never resolved. I want them to know I don’t want to choose scary and yelling mom, but sometimes my brain is firing, and I can’t access the positive tools.

When I apologize and attempt to repair the relationship, I want my kids to know I do it because I want them to know that mistakes happen. I do “flip my lid.” I am supposed to have it all together and teach parents all these tools, and yet I struggle. I want them to know apologizing is a safe thing to do, a good thing to do.

I want them to be safe in my home and grow into strong, confident women who don’t respond with fear or avoidance when people yell at them, who are the first to identify that the person in front of them who is mad is actually having a hard time. I want them to grow into people who aren’t afraid to admit when they have hurt another person. I want them to learn that saying “I am sorry” and really meaning it is one of the strongest things you can do.

These are the things I want them to learn from my yelling, but I also want them to learn that you accomplish more when you don’t yell. I want them to learn it is super hard to manage emotions and takes a lifetime of learning, but you can start now, and maybe they will notice that sometimes when Mom got mad, instead of yelling, she went and read a book for five minutes or quickly stepped outside and breathed in some cold air, and that sometimes she “put her lid back on” before addressing problems.

I also gave up yelling for Lent - which my daughter frequently reminds me. “Now Mom, remember, you gave up yelling for Lent, and you’re doing it again.”

Here’s to taking a deep breath, putting my lid back on, and repairing those relationships with the little ladies in my life.

Jacey Wanner is the parent family educator for the Parent & Family Resource Center - Region 7, a collaborative effort of NDSU Extension, Morton County and the North Dakota Department of Husman Services. She holds a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and a master’s degree in occupational therapy.

