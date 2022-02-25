Wanner: Turning your parenting mistakes into opportunities

“Gosh, darn it.” (OK, I may have used some other choice words.)

In a span of what seemed like three minutes, my kitchen went from freshly swept, mopped and cleaned (which if I am being honest, doesn’t happen nearly enough) to a food disaster zone.

My 18-month-old-daughter had taken all the food out of our panty, probably letting me know that she was hungry and needed a snack.

Decision time. Do I yell and let her know how disappointed and upset I am? Or do I take a deep breath (or 15 deep breaths) and let my daughter know that we are going to work on cleaning up the mess together?

I’ll leave the end of the story up to your imagination.

How to handle mistakes is one of those things that gets passed down through generations unless you make a conscious effort to try something new. If your parents were uncomfortable with mistakes or hid mistakes, then it is likely that you may feel the same way because you never learned how to deal with those experiences.

One of the biggest gifts we can give our children as parents is to be a healthy model of how to handle our own mistakes and others' mistakes.

We turn these moments of mistakes from shameful experiences into opportunities for to learning to solve problems.

How do we do this?

My first suggestion for parents is to make mistakes on purpose and let your kids see them. Spill the water on the floor, forget your keys in the house, drop the folded basket of laundry. When we make mistakes on purpose, we are often in a good state of mind to show them how we can recover from that mistake.

Suggestion number two: calmly repeat the phrase. “How can we solve this problem?” when anyone makes mistakes. For example, your kids forget their shoes in the house (How can they always forget their shoes in the house?). Instead of letting them know that you are beyond annoyed that they keep forgetting their shoes and they need to do a better job and be more responsible and they are the reason that you are late for everything, you can simply ask, “How can you solve this problem?”

Your child spills their drink all over your new table cloth. “How can you solve this problem?” “Do you need my help solving this problem?”

They forget to do their homework. “How can you solve this problem? I can let you know how I would handle it.”

Your child wets the bed. Again. “Mistakes happen. What could you do so this doesn’t happen tomorrow?”

Suggestion number three is an exercise I just learned attending a seminar on mistakes. Yes, there are seminars offered on how to make mistakes. Who knew?

The exercise is this: write down on a piece of paper a mistake you made recently, what you learned about yourself making this mistake and a small step you can do to recover from this mistake.

Then you share this mistake with someone (friend, spouse, significant other, your child, etc.). When you do this exercise, start with saying your mistake, then you say your mistake again and what you learned about yourself, and finally say mistake again, what you learned about yourself and a small step you can do to recover from this mistake.

Here was my example at the conference: I recently was very upset with my older daughter about her asking me to do her hair for what seemed like the 98th time. I learned that my words can be really damaging. A small step I could take to recover is that I need to be clearer about when I am available to do hair in the morning. What I learned from this experience is that saying our mistakes and sharing them with a group of people is incredibly humbling and also healing.

We became more comfortable realizing that everybody makes mistakes.

You can choose to hide those mistakes or use them as an opportunity for your kids to know that they have the control to solve problems, and they can ask for your help with problems that come up in their life.

So, dear parents, let your kids see you make those mistakes, but most importantly let your kids know that mistakes are recoverable.

Upcoming NDSU Extension events

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

• Thursday: Missouri River War on Weeds, BSC, 6:30 p.m.

• March 10: Ag Market Situation and Outlook meeting, Zoom, 1 p.m.

Jacey Wanner is the parent family educator for the Parent & Family Resource Center - Region 7, a collaborative effort of NDSU Extension, Morton County and the North Dakota Department of Husman Services. She holds a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and a master’s degree in occupational therapy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0