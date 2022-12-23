Wanner: The power of 'and' this holiday season

Our family received our holiday present early this year. We welcomed our third daughter in early December, and while I know this is up for debate, she might be the cutest baby I’ve ever seen. Tied, of course, with my two other girls.

With any exciting event, there are a lot of different emotions — gratefulness, excitement and joy — and also feelings of being overwhelmed, worried and sometimes lonely.

Having a new baby is wonderful and joyful — and also can come with some big feelings.

When people ask how things are going with this new baby, I will say that she is absolutely wonderful, AND we are a little overwhelmed figuring out the groove of three kids.

Both of these feelings can exist together because both feelings are real. When we are honest with how we are feeling, we have an easier time handling it instead of hiding it or trying to talk ourselves out of the feeling.

With the holiday season fast approaching, we often assume this is the most joyful time of year for everyone. Families coming together, lights, gifts, good food, good movies and school break are all beautiful things that are worth focusing on.

We also know this is a hard time of year for parents. Family disagreements often escalate over the holidays. Worries about illness, money stressors, not having food to eat, and trying to find child care while kids are home from school are real things that are worth talking about.

As parents, we get to use the power of “and.” We get to see the magic in the lights around town AND worry about budgeting for the holidays. We get to be excited to have some extra time together AND be a little concerned about how our kids will handle the lack of routine and extra time indoors.

When we use “and” we aren’t complaining but being honest with ourselves and others about how things are going. Complaining steals the good out of situations, whereas “and” allows us the freedom to experience both feelings at the same time.

When my 2-year-old came to visit her new sister in the hospital, we walked outside my room to get a glass of water. By the time we came back to the room, the baby was crying loudly, and my 2-year-old started yelling, “Mom, baby sister needs you!” My thoughts in a post-partum haze were: “What a gift to be needed and also what an overwhelming responsibility.”

Parents, use your “ands” this holiday season. They might help you find more beauty than you’ve experienced before.

