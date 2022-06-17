Wanner: The importance of a village for families

My 4-year-old daughter loves to rough-house, have tickle fights, and be flipped upside down. I love playing with both of my daughters, but that list of loves above I would label as “not my thing.” My husband would agree that these aren’t his favorite ways to interact with our girls either.

When we are at a family function, there is always an adult family member who likes to rough-house with kids or who will tickle my daughter. My daughter will not leave their side and will continue to tickle and sneak attack them for the rest of the family event. At the next family event, she will purposefully seek out this same person and start playing a game of “tickle me.”

I was worried about this at first. Is my daughter annoying them? (Because I am annoyed by tickling.) Do they wish they were talking to adults right now? (Because that is what I would be wishing.)

But these family members always seem content, because they enjoy rough-housing and tickling, and they were the ones that started the game in the first place.

I used to feel bad that I don’t like to rough-house or tickle. Both things are healthy if done safely, appropriately, and if both parties respect the words “no more tickling” or “that is hurting.” I have even gone so far as to read the research on rough-housing (it is good for kids to safely rough-house), and I still don’t want to do it.

Then I read Bismarck native, Bruce Perry’s book, "What Happened to You," where he explains when we used to live in small communities of people where the ratio of adults to children was four to one, there were four adults per one child to help meet all of their needs. He goes on to explain that it is craziness that we expect single parents to meet all their kids' needs: clean clothes, read books, teach them how to cook, throw a baseball, etc., because we used to do it with a village.

Bruce Perry has done research on children who have experienced trauma and currently have to live and be supervised by his team of researchers, and what he found was that kids reach out to adults who they know can meet their needs. If they want to draw, they find an adult around who enjoys doing art. If they need someone to talk, they will find an adult who is a good listener. If they need someone to rough house, they will seek them out.

That is why at family functions, the kids who need someone to play “pretend” come and find me.

It is good for our kids to have a “village” of adults in their lives. We, as parents, obviously want to know and monitor these relationships for safety always.

We can also take a deep breath and be OK letting our friends, family members, neighbors and whoever our village is help meet the needs of our kids while we can extend our strengths to their kids.

My daughter has a babysitter this summer who loves to (safely) rough-house and my daughter can’t wait for her to come over. This babysitter is a part of our village.

Upcoming NDSU Extension events

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

Monday-Thursday: Parents Forever, 12-1 p.m., Zoom.

June 29: Parent Café, 12-1 p.m., Zoom.

Jacey Wanner is the parent family educator for the Parent & Family Resource Center - Region 7, a collaborative effort of NDSU Extension, Morton County and the North Dakota Department of Husman Services. She holds a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and a master’s degree in occupational therapy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0