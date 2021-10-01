Wanner: The end to the unicorn toothbrush

I hear more than normal “dinging and clanging” in the bathroom where my 3-year-old is brushing her teeth.
For some reason, I feel the need to run in there.
When I get to the door, my 3-year-old is “big-eyed” and holding her toothbrush in the air.
“Mom, I dropped my toothbrush in the toilet, and I dug it out, and now I think I need to wash my hands,” she says while still holding her toothbrush in the air.
“Did you brush your teeth with your toothbrush after digging it out of the toilet?” I ask, not sure I am ready to hear her answer.
“No, I didn’t, Mom,” she says. “I brushed my teeth and I was putting the toothbrush away when I dropped it in the toilet.”
I am completely relieved, as we have not had to have the “don’t use a toothbrush after it falls in the toilet” conversation yet.
My daughter throws the toothbrush in the garbage and washes her hands.
This unfortunate end to my daughter’s favorite unicorn toothbrush brought up some questions for me as a parent. How often should my 3-year old be brushing her teeth? Should I be helping with all of the brushing?
I took a look at the American Dental Association recommendations for children ages 0-6 and how to take care of their teeth. Here is what I found.
Starting a few days after birth, parents can wipe their baby’s gums with a wash cloth or gauze pad. The average age babies start to get teeth is 6 months. As soon as babies pop their first tooth, caregivers can start using a toothbrush to clean their teeth. The American Dental Association recommends scheduling your child’s first dental exam around their first birthday.
Children age 0-3 can use a “rice” sized amount of tooth paste, while children 3-6 can use their toothpaste a “pea” size amount when brushing in the morning and at night. The ADA also recommends flossing your children’s teeth as soon as they have teeth that touch each other in their mouth.
As for help with brushing, parents and caregivers can keep assisting as long as they feel their child needs it. An option is to have the child start brushing and then have the parent do some brushing afterward. The child can choose a simple nursery rhyme for caregivers to sing while brushing their teeth
As for me, I am going to do a better job assisting with teeth brushing for my 3-year-old so we don’t have another unfortunate loss of a toothbrush, and we are planning to up our teeth brushing from just brushing at night to brushing morning and night.
Jacey Wanner is the parent family educator for the Parent & Family Resource Center - Region 7, a collaborative effort of NDSU Extension, Morton County and the North Dakota Department of Husman Services. She holds a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and a master’s degree in occupational therapy.