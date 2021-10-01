Wanner: The end to the unicorn toothbrush

I hear more than normal “dinging and clanging” in the bathroom where my 3-year-old is brushing her teeth.

For some reason, I feel the need to run in there.

When I get to the door, my 3-year-old is “big-eyed” and holding her toothbrush in the air.

“Mom, I dropped my toothbrush in the toilet, and I dug it out, and now I think I need to wash my hands,” she says while still holding her toothbrush in the air.

“Did you brush your teeth with your toothbrush after digging it out of the toilet?” I ask, not sure I am ready to hear her answer.

“No, I didn’t, Mom,” she says. “I brushed my teeth and I was putting the toothbrush away when I dropped it in the toilet.”

I am completely relieved, as we have not had to have the “don’t use a toothbrush after it falls in the toilet” conversation yet.

My daughter throws the toothbrush in the garbage and washes her hands.

This unfortunate end to my daughter’s favorite unicorn toothbrush brought up some questions for me as a parent. How often should my 3-year old be brushing her teeth? Should I be helping with all of the brushing?